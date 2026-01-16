Englund Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Andreas Englund from Milwaukee.

Englund has played in 30 games for the Admirals this season, posting six points (2g-4a), 44 penalty minutes and a +2 rating. Englund has additionally recorded two multi-point outings this campaign, the most recent coming on Jan. 8 vs. Manitoba (1g-1a).

Originally selected by Ottawa in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Englund is a veteran of 197 career NHL contests with the Senators, Avalanche, Blackhawks, Kings and Predators, recording 20 points (2g-18a), 188 penalty minutes and 484 hits. In addition to his time in the NHL, he has played in the AHL for Binghamton, Belleville, Colorado and Milwaukee, totaling 330 games, 55 points (12g-43a) and 454 penalty minutes. The Stockholm, Sweden, native represented his country at the World Junior Championship in 2015 and 2016, serving as captain in the latter event.

