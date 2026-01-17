Wolves Take Down Admirals 5-4

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves began a stretch of seven road games in nine contests by defeating the Admirals 5-4 on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Skyler Brind'Amour scored the game-winner in the waning seconds of the third period-and added an assist-Justin Robidas had two goals and Nikita Pavlychev and Noel Gunler each tallied to propel the Wolves to their second win in a row and third in their last four games. Juuso Valimaki and Bradly Nadeau each chipped in two assists as Chicago snapped its Central Division rival's two-game winning streak.

After a scoreless opening period, the second turned into a scoring extravaganza.

Milwaukee struck first early in the period on Shawn Element's wraparound tally with 3 minutes, 58 seconds elapsed.

The Wolves answered 2:02 later when Robidas took a feed from fellow first-time American Hockey League All-Star Nadeau and ripped a shot from the top of the left circle that beat Milwaukee netminder Magnus Chrona to the stick side. Nadeau and Valimaki recorded assists.

Just short of the midway point of the second, Pavlychev staked the Wolves to a 2-1 lead. Following a scramble in front, the puck squirted to Felix Unger Sorum whose backhander deflected off a prone Pavlychev and into the net. Unger Sorum and Evan Vierling had assists on Pavlychev's seventh goal of the season.

Former Wolves forward Kyle Marino knotted it at 2-2 a short time later with a shot from the left circle that solved Chicago goaltender Amir Miftakhov to the glove side.

The Admirals regained the lead on Daniel Carr's power-play marker as the forward buried a rebound into the open net.

Late in the second, the Wolves were skating with a man advantage when Gunler took advantage of the extra time and space by wiring a shot from the top of the right circle past Chrona. Valimaki picked up his second helper of the contest and Brind'Amour also had an assist.

With 12:00 remaining in the third, Robidas struck again. The forward raced into the Milwaukee zone on a two-on-one with Nadeau and took a cross-ice feed from his teammate and fired it home for his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki picked up assists.

With 5:01 remaining in the third, Tanner Molendyk found the back of the net to even the game at 4-4.

With the game appearing headed to overtime, Brind'Amour notched the winner with:28.5 remaining. The forward raced into the Admirals zone and sent a shot from the right circle that eluded Chrona. Josiah Slavin and Cal Foote were awarded assists.

Miftakhov (32 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves while Chrona (19 saves) took the loss for the Admirals.

The Wolves upped their record 17-9-4-4 on the season while Milwaukee stands at 16-15-2-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.