Wolves Take Down Admirals 5-4
Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves began a stretch of seven road games in nine contests by defeating the Admirals 5-4 on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Skyler Brind'Amour scored the game-winner in the waning seconds of the third period-and added an assist-Justin Robidas had two goals and Nikita Pavlychev and Noel Gunler each tallied to propel the Wolves to their second win in a row and third in their last four games. Juuso Valimaki and Bradly Nadeau each chipped in two assists as Chicago snapped its Central Division rival's two-game winning streak.
After a scoreless opening period, the second turned into a scoring extravaganza.
Milwaukee struck first early in the period on Shawn Element's wraparound tally with 3 minutes, 58 seconds elapsed.
The Wolves answered 2:02 later when Robidas took a feed from fellow first-time American Hockey League All-Star Nadeau and ripped a shot from the top of the left circle that beat Milwaukee netminder Magnus Chrona to the stick side. Nadeau and Valimaki recorded assists.
Just short of the midway point of the second, Pavlychev staked the Wolves to a 2-1 lead. Following a scramble in front, the puck squirted to Felix Unger Sorum whose backhander deflected off a prone Pavlychev and into the net. Unger Sorum and Evan Vierling had assists on Pavlychev's seventh goal of the season.
Former Wolves forward Kyle Marino knotted it at 2-2 a short time later with a shot from the left circle that solved Chicago goaltender Amir Miftakhov to the glove side.
The Admirals regained the lead on Daniel Carr's power-play marker as the forward buried a rebound into the open net.
Late in the second, the Wolves were skating with a man advantage when Gunler took advantage of the extra time and space by wiring a shot from the top of the right circle past Chrona. Valimaki picked up his second helper of the contest and Brind'Amour also had an assist.
With 12:00 remaining in the third, Robidas struck again. The forward raced into the Milwaukee zone on a two-on-one with Nadeau and took a cross-ice feed from his teammate and fired it home for his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki picked up assists.
With 5:01 remaining in the third, Tanner Molendyk found the back of the net to even the game at 4-4.
With the game appearing headed to overtime, Brind'Amour notched the winner with:28.5 remaining. The forward raced into the Admirals zone and sent a shot from the right circle that eluded Chrona. Josiah Slavin and Cal Foote were awarded assists.
Miftakhov (32 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves while Chrona (19 saves) took the loss for the Admirals.
The Wolves upped their record 17-9-4-4 on the season while Milwaukee stands at 16-15-2-1.
Up next: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Bonk Spoils Bridgeport Shutout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Take Down Admirals 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Take down Rocket in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 17 & 18 vs Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Kaliyev's Overtime Winner Lifts Senators Past Americans 5-4 - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Strike Three Times in Second Period, Score 4-3 Victory over Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Falter in 4-3 Loss to Wolf Pack - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Blow Past Utica Comets, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Late Strikes Power Crunch Past Comets, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Islanders Win Third Straight, Beat Phantoms 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sam Colangelo from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Felton to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Bears - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls to Host Native American Heritage Night Brought to You by Viejas Casino and Resort Saturday, January 17 - San Diego Gulls
- New York Rangers Recall D Connor Mackey Form Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Wizarding Night January 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Promote Weiss to Assistant Coach - Colorado Eagles
- Englund Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Firebirds Introduce Enhanced Fancentric Benefits for 2026-27 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bridgeport, Game 36 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Battle in 'Berta - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.