Bonk Spoils Bridgeport Shutout

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - Oliver Bonk (2nd) scored late in the third period to end Bridgeport's chance at a shutout. Even with a late six-on-four rally, the Phantoms fell to the Islanders 3-1.

Phantoms Goalie Carson Bjarnason made 35 saves while facing a season-high 38 shots. He only let in one goal during five on five.

"He battled," said head coach John Snowden. "He had to make a lot of saves because we're killing penalties most of the night, I thought he made everything that he needed to make."

Lehigh Valley (19-13-4) was mired by penalty trouble throughout the game. The Phantoms committed seven penalties, including a double minor on Oscar Eklind for high-sticking. Bridgeport capitalized on two power plays.

"It's hard when you have seven penalties," said Snowden. "I thought that just killed our momentum. I thought we had the game in our favor for the most part in the first period... all of a sudden it's 2-0."

Adam Beckman (13th) scored the first goal on the power play at 13:37 in the first period. He scored just seven seconds after a faceoff, deflecting a quick shot past Bjarnason. Veteran forward Chris Terry and CJ Smith earned assists on the goal.

Liam Foudy (9th) made it two for Bridgeport at 18:41 on another power play. Matt Maggio and Marshall Warren played the puck on net, then Foudy grabbed the loose puck and lifted it right over Bjarnasson's shoulder.

Adding to Lehigh Valley's struggles, Ethan Bear (1st) scored in the second period off a tight angle shot at 17:37. He received a cross-ice pass from Foudy and fired into the top right corner across the face of the net. It was Bear's first goal as an Islander.

Islanders goalie Marcus Hogberg saved 33 of 34 shots despite several strong shifts from the Phantoms.

The Phantoms are back at home Saturday night against the Syracuse Crunch before a road rematch against Bridgeport on Monday, January 19 in the afternoon. They're back at PPL Center on Friday, January 23 against the Charlotte Checkers and on Saturday, January 24 against the Hershey Bears.







