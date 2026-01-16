Firebirds Introduce Enhanced Fancentric Benefits for 2026-27 Season

Published on January 16, 2026

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds are doubling down on their fancentric approach with new elements and programs designed to enhance the fan experience for the 2026-27 season. Building upon current fancentric savings and initiatives, Season Five will debut a 25% food and beverage discount for all Season Ticket Members along with no ticket price increases and more!

These new benefits are part of the organization's ongoing fan-first focus designed to provide greater value, affordability, and convenience for Firebirds fans. It's now even easier to join the Firebirds Family to experience exclusive savings, special events, and fan-first service along with the best hockey action in the AHL.

"Looking ahead to Season Five, our focus remains on delivering game experiences that feel exciting, rewarding, and worth anticipating. That means continued investment in Acrisure Arena, in player development, and in world-class talent on the ice, while building a team you can be proud to support year after year and truly call your own," stated John Page, SVP, Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "It also means continuing to shape our business around our fans. We've listened closely to your feedback, and being more fancentric in how we design the Firebirds experience is a core priority for us. That's reflected in meaningful changes to both parking and food and beverage pricing, and in how we think about the overall value of being a Season Ticket Member."

Top Five Benefits for Season Five:

1.) 25% Food & Beverage Discount (New for 2026-27)

Season Ticket Members will receive 25% off food and beverage purchases at participating concession locations at everyFirebirds home game. Full program details coming soon. (Discount cannot be combined with other offers or promotions). This new benefit delivers meaningful savings on popular game-day staples and reinforces the Firebirds' commitment to pocket-friendly food and beverage options.

2.) No Ticket Price Increases + Priority Access and Exclusive Member Benefits

As a thank you for your loyalty to the Firebirds, we are excited to provide tickets for the 2026-27 season without any price increases! The best seat in the house is YOURS for all the best AHL action all season. Additional benefits include playoff priority access, member-only events, exclusive communications and so much more available to just our Season Ticket Members. Our fans fuel the fire, and we look forward to growing our program across Season Five.

3.) $10 Parking for Every Home Game

Season Ticket Members continue to enjoy exclusive $10 parking prices for every home game, helping reduce overall game-day costs while improving convenience from arrival to puck drop.

4.) Fan-Friendly Weekday Start Times and Happy Hour

Earlier weekday event start time featuring a 6:30 p.m. puck drop accompanied by enhanced Happy Hour offerings in The Oasis make it easier for fans to attend games after work or school to enjoy the full game-day experience and still get home at a reasonable time on weeknights. Happy Hour at The Oasis begins 90 minutes before puck drop and features $5 beer and $10 wine specials, plus other savings and activations! Happy Hour savings continue throughout the game in The Oasis for every home game at select locations.

5.) Flexible Ticket Options Designed for Modern Lifestyles

Season Ticket Members benefit from flexible ticket usage options, easy exchange opportunities, and priority access, allowing fans to tailor their membership plan to best fit their schedules.







