Two Late Strikes Power Crunch Past Comets, 5-2

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Comets visited Upstate Medical University Arena for the fourth time this season and fell by a score of 5-2.

It was not a shabby start for the Comets, scoring on their first shot of the game just 2:47 in when Ryan Schmelzer fed Brian Halonen who wired one inside the far post from the left hash mark, beating Syracuse netminder Ryan Fanti glove side for his ninth goal of the season. Xavier Parent picked up the secondary assist. A few minutes later, the Crunch nearly tied the game when they broke into the offensive zone on a 3-on-1 rush, but Ethan Samson rang one off the iron on the stick side of Nico Daws. Conor Geekie had a chance shortly thereafter, but Lenni Hameenaho took a smart penalty to stifle his bid at the top of the crease, and the Comets were able to kill off the ensuing power play for the Crunch. The Comets had a chance to extend the lead later in the period when Angus Crookshank made a great move around Crunch defenseman Wyatt Newpower, but Ryan Fanti made a big glove save to keep the score 1-0.

The Crunch found the equalizer when they headed to the power play early in the second period after Josh Filmon was called for holding. Ethan Gauthier got the puck at the top of the right circle and had his shot deflected by Dylan Duke past Nico Daws to tie the game at one at 4:21 for his 17th of the season. Just seven seconds later, Nathan Legare dropped the gloves with Lucas Mercuri for the fourth fight between the two teams in the last two games. Syracuse would gain its first lead of the game later in the period when Jarred Tinordi kept the puck in at the left point, fed Nick Abruzzese in the left circle who slid it across to Jakob Pelletier who beat Nico Daws glove side at 11:40 for his team-leading 18th of the season. The Comets had a couple chances to tie the game, their best coming from Angus Crookshank who was robbed by the right skate of Ryan Fanti a few minutes later. The Comets headed to the power play late in the second when Crookshank drew a tripping call on Conor Geekie. Shane Lachance got the puck in the right circle, had his initial shot stopped by Fanti, but he got his own rebound and jammed it home to tie the game at two on his sixth goal of the year at 18:05. Angus Crookshank and Seamus Casey picked up the assists.

The Comets headed to the penalty kill early in the third period when Kyle Criscuolo was called for holding, but the Comets were able to kill it off and nearly took the lead when Lenni Hameenaho skated in on a breakaway but was robbed by Ryan Fanti. The Syracuse netminder came up big later in the period when Kyle Criscuolo pounced on a rebound at the top of the crease, but Fanti made a terrific glove save to keep the game tied at two. With inside five minutes left, Syracuse forward Tristan Allard darted into the offensive zone and found linemate Brendan Furry in the low slot who got just enough to direct the puck past Nico Daws to give the Crunch a 3-2 lead at 15:27 on Furry's seventh of the year. Minutes later, Furry would send Lucas Mercuri in on a breakaway who slid a backhander past Daws to make it 4-2 at 17:16 on his seventh of the year. The Comets pulled Nico Daws for the extra attacker, but Syracuse forward Conor Geekie would tally an empty-net goal at 19:36, his 10th of the season, to seal the deal for the Crunch.

The Comets outshot the Crunch 37-36 with Nico Daws making 31 saves. Ryan Fanti was phenomenal for the Crunch, earning first star with 35 saves. The Comets went 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home tomorrow against the Rochester Americans at 6 pm.







