Canucks Get One Back with a 2-1 Win over the Laval Rocket

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off Hockey Is For Everyone Night with a rematch against the Laval Rocket.

Nikita Tolopilo got the start in goal once again for Abbotsford, while Kaapo Kähkönen started for Laval. Arshdeep Bains returned to the lineup, skating alongside Ty Mueller and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, while Christian Felton paired with Joe Arntsen on defence to round out the changes.

Abbotsford came out hard, looking to bounce back with an energetic start. The Canucks generated multiple quality chances early, including several 2-on-1 looks, but incomplete passes kept them from cashing in. Despite Abbotsford's chances, Laval heavily outshot them in the opening frame. Late in the period, Vilmer Alriksson took a penalty, giving Laval a powerplay opportunity. Joshua Roy took advantage, finding a hole through traffic and snapping the puck home to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead after one.

The Canucks responded in the second. About six minutes in, Abbotsford earned their first powerplay of the night, and Mueller made it count-burying his own rebound from the doorstep to tie the game at 1. Abbotsford had additional chances, including a 5-on-3 advantage, but continued to struggle generating consistent shots on goal. The game remained tied heading into the third.

Three periods weren't enough to decide it, as both goaltenders held strong following the early second-period goal. Overtime didn't last long, though-Lekkerimäki used his quick release to fire home the winner just 36 seconds into the extra frame.

With the 2-1 overtime victory, the Canucks picked up two points and closed out their season series against the Rocket on a high note. Abbotsford returns to action this weekend at Rogers Forum for Rock and Roll Night and Top Dogs!







