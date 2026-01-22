Condors Captain Seth Griffith Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors announced that team captain Seth Griffith has signed a two-year American Hockey League contract extension which will keep the franchise's leading scorer in Condorstown through the 2027-28 season.

Griffith, 33, is the franchise leader in games played (346), goals (106), assists (236), and points (342). He has led the team in scoring in each of the last four seasons and currently sits tied for fourth in the AHL scoring race with 39 points (13g-26a) in 38 games.

"My family and I love Bakersfield and this organization," Griffith said. "My kids were born here and it's been a special place to play. I'm excited to continuing growing the culture we've established here, developing, winning, and having fun."

Now is his 13th professional season, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native is 29th in all-time regular season scoring in AHL history with 683 points (224g-459a) in 722 AHL games. Last Friday, Griffith celebrated his 800th professional game played between the AHL and 80 in the NHL.

His league recognitions include being selected twice to the AHL All-Star Classic, a two-time AHL Second All-Star Team inclusion, and a AHL First All-Star Team selection.

Originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by Boston, Griffith has played for five NHL teams (Boston, Toronto, Buffalo, Florida, Edmonton) and five AHL franchises (Providence, Toronto, Rochester, Manitoba, Bakersfield).

The Condors are unbeaten in 10 straight, two points back of division-leading Colorado, who they host tomorrow night for Adult Jersey Giveaway and a $3 Beer Friday. Puck drops at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.