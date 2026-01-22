Tomkins Shuts Door Again in 3-0 Win

Matt Tomkins recorded his second straight shutout, stopping all 37 he faced as the Bakersfield Condors (22-10-6, 50pts) blanked the division-leading Colorado Eagles (24-9-4, 52pts), 3-0 on Wednesday at Dignity Health Arena. Bakersfield has points in 10 straight (9-0-1) overall and sit just two points out of the division lead. Tomkins became the first Condors goaltender since Laurent Brossoit (Dec 2-3, 2016) to record back-to-back shutouts.

Tomkins denied Tristan Nielsen on a breakaway early in the first period and then the Condors offense went to work, scoring three times on their first five shots. Rhett Pitlick (6th) turned around from the slot and beat Trent Miner to make it 1-0. Daniel D'Amato (4th) had a backdoor tap-in to make it 2-0 and Seth Griffith (13th) extended the lead to 3-0 off a scramble in front. Viljami Marjala had two assists in the period.

Griffith (1g-1a) and Marjala (2a) each had multi-point games. Pitlick's goal snapped a 25-game goalless drought.

Bakersfield is 21-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods. The team has allowed just 11 goals in its last nine games.

UP NEXT

