The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 13

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have returned from their five-game road trip and are ready for a key back-to-back weekend on home ice. The club went 3-2-0-0 during a five-game trek through Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Hershey.

After winning three of their last four games, the Wolf Pack are now 15-18-4-1 and sit just two points out of a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 - at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (4-3 W): The Wolf Pack snapped a seven-game losing streak (0-6-1-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

Gabe Klassen put the Penguins ahead 1-0 just 3:49 into the game, but a Jaroslav Chmelaø power play redirection would tie the game at 6:36.

The Penguins restored their lead 11:41 into the second period when Klassen struck for the second time. 26 seconds later, however Brett Berard would respond with a shot from the left-wing side that evened the tilt at 12:07.

Väisänen redirected a Casey Fitzgerald bid at 14:26, making it 3-2 Wolf Pack. Hartford never lost the lead from there, as Justin Dowling followed up a rebound to make it 4-2 at 19:15.

Aidan McDonough got the Penguins within a goal at 9:38 of the third period, but Dylan Garand made nine saves in the final frame to preserve the victory.

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 - at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1-4 L): The Penguins earned the split with a 4-1 victory on Saturday night.

Klassen potted a power play marker at 7:57 of the first period, giving the home side a lead they never lost. Tristan Broz and Rafael Harvey-Pinard tacked on insurance markers at 10:20 and 15:53, respectively, giving the Penguins a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Trey Fix-Wolansky got the Wolf Pack on the board 1:27 into the second period, but that was as close as the Pack could draw this game. Finn Harding's first career AHL goal put the game out of reach at 11:34 of the middle stanza.

Despite outshooting the Penguins 9-4 and hitting a goal post in the third period, the Wolf Pack could not get closer than 4-1.

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 - at Hershey Bears (5-4 OT W): Fix-Wolansky potted the first hat-trick of the season by a Wolf Pack player on Tuesday night, helping the club complete a 2-1-0-0 week.

The veteran forward had the Wolf Pack up 2-0 early when he lit the lamp at 0:32 and 3:19 of the first period.

Bryce McConnell-Barker extended the lead to 3-0 at 14:22 of the second period, ripping his seventh goal of the season by Clay Stevenson from the left-wing circle.

Brett Leason got the Bears on the board at 15:48, but Fix-Wolansky would complete the hat-trick at 17:46. He was awarded a penalty shot, came in on the left-wing side, and beat Stevenson through the five-hole to make it 4-1.

Leason struck again at 18:50, however, sending the game to the intermission 4-2.

Two goals in 22 seconds had the Bears even early in the third. Ilya Protas made it 4-3 at 2:51, then Graeme Clarke tied the game from the left-wing circle at 3:13.

Tied 4-4, the sides headed to overtime for the second time in a week.

Just 92 seconds into overtime, the Wolf Pack were awarded a power play. On the man advantage, McConnell-Barker snapped a shot from the left-wing circle that zoomed by the shoulder of Stevenson at 3:27 to give the Wolf Pack the two points.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m.): The 'Battle of Connecticut' rages on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

This will be the seventh of 12 meetings between the sides this season. It is the third of six meetings in Hartford.

The Wolf Pack have won just two of the first six matchups, posting a record of 2-4-0-0. The Islanders are 4-2-0-0 through six meetings.

The Wolf Pack are 0-2-0-0 at home against the Islanders this season, and have been shutout in both tilts. The Islanders claimed a 3-0 victory on Oct. 24 in Hartford, then blanked the Wolf Pack 4-0 on Dec. 31.

The Wolf Pack's two victories over the Islanders both came in Bridgeport. They claimed a 5-2 decision on Dec. 27, then returned the following weekend and posted a 4-1 triumph.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 - Vs. Toronto Marlies (7:30 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Marlies meet for the first time since the 2023-24 season on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

It is the first of two matchups between the foes this season. They will meet again on Mar. 21 at Coca-Cola Coliseum at 4:00 p.m.

The Marlies swept the most recent series, winning both games during the 2023-24 campaign. They took a 5-1 decision on Mar. 23, 2024, in Toronto and a 4-3 overtime decision on Dec. 17, 2023, in Hartford.

Topi Niemelä scored the overtime winner in that game.

The Wolf Pack's last win over the Marlies came on Apr. 5, 2023, in Hartford. Jake Leschyshyn scored the overtime game-winning goal 1:42 into the extra session, propelling the Wolf Pack to a 2-1 victory.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here!

Sean Dufrense will have the call of the action on Friday night when the Wolf Pack battle the Islanders. Alex Thomas will be back on the call on Saturday night when the Marlies come to town.

'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m. on Friday night and 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

Both Wolf Pack games this weekend can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

Fix-Wolansky's hat-trick on Tuesday night was the first by a Wolf Pack player this season. Hartford's last hat-trick came on Dec. 4, 2024, against the Islanders in Bridgeport. Alex Belzile scored three times that night.

Former Wolf Pack F Brennan Othmann scored his first career NHL goal for the parent New York Rangers last Saturday in Philadelphia.

With their win in Hershey on Tuesday night, the Wolf Pack brought their road record to 9-9-1-1 this season.

With his overtime goal in Hershey on Tuesday night, McConnell-Barker now leads the Wolf Pack in game-winning goals with three this season.

