Goaltender Isaiah Saville Recalled from Greenville, Forward Kentai Isogai Assigned to Swamp Rabbits
Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign have recalled goaltender Isaiah Saville from Greenville while forward Kentai Isogai has been assigned on loan to the Swamp Rabbits.
Saville, 25, has appeared in eight games with Ontario this season posting a 6-1-1 record with a 1.91 goals against average and .916 save percentage with two shutouts. In nine ECHL games with Greenville he has a 4-5-0 mark with a 2.46 GAA and .924 SV%. The Anchorage, AK native signed a one-year AHL contract with the Reign this past summer after spending parts of the last three seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights and Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL. He was selected in the 2019 NHL Draft, fifth round, 135th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a three-year, entry-level contract in March 2022. In 48 AHL contests Saville has collected a 23-19-3 record with a 2.83 GAA and .904 SV% with three shutouts while posting a 12-20-6 record in the ECHL in 42 games with a 2.95 GAA and .921 SV% with two shutouts.
Isogai, 21, has notched two points (1G, 1A) in 15 games with the Reign this season after scoring his first AHL goal last Saturday in Texas. He has registered four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with the Swamp Rabbits in his rookie season this year. The Nagano, Japan native signed a two-year AHL contract with Ontario in August 2025 after spending the last two seasons in the WHL splitting time with the Wenatchee Wild and Victoria Royals accumulating 166 points (63G, 103A) in 123 career games. He was named to the WHL (US) First All-Star team during the 2023-24 campaign and helped the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms to a Clark Cup Championship in 2023.
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital Night January 30 - Syracuse Crunch
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 13 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hall of Fame Night, 80's Throwback Night Set for Next Friday - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Holding Donation Drive on Crosscheck Cancer Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Goaltender Isaiah Saville Recalled from Greenville, Forward Kentai Isogai Assigned to Swamp Rabbits - Ontario Reign
- Condors Captain Seth Griffith Signs Two-Year Contract Extension - Bakersfield Condors
- Kids with Cancer Face off with the Calgary Wranglers in the Sparks N' Sticks Hockey Tournament - Calgary Wranglers
- Winning Wednesday Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Recall Simon Pinard, Sign Reilly Webb to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Burned by Firebirds, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Canucks Get One Back with a 2-1 Win over the Laval Rocket - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tomkins Shuts Door Again in 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Three-Goal Rally Not Enough as Roadrunners Fall 5-3 to Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carson Rehkopf's First Pro Hat Trick Helps Extend Firebirds' Winning Streak to Six - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tomkins 37-Save Shutout Leads Bakersfield to 3-0 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Make Themselves at Home in Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Mayhew Sets Iowa's All-Time Points Record in 6-4 Loss to Texas - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.