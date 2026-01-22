Goaltender Isaiah Saville Recalled from Greenville, Forward Kentai Isogai Assigned to Swamp Rabbits

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign have recalled goaltender Isaiah Saville from Greenville while forward Kentai Isogai has been assigned on loan to the Swamp Rabbits.

Saville, 25, has appeared in eight games with Ontario this season posting a 6-1-1 record with a 1.91 goals against average and .916 save percentage with two shutouts. In nine ECHL games with Greenville he has a 4-5-0 mark with a 2.46 GAA and .924 SV%. The Anchorage, AK native signed a one-year AHL contract with the Reign this past summer after spending parts of the last three seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights and Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL. He was selected in the 2019 NHL Draft, fifth round, 135th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a three-year, entry-level contract in March 2022. In 48 AHL contests Saville has collected a 23-19-3 record with a 2.83 GAA and .904 SV% with three shutouts while posting a 12-20-6 record in the ECHL in 42 games with a 2.95 GAA and .921 SV% with two shutouts.

Isogai, 21, has notched two points (1G, 1A) in 15 games with the Reign this season after scoring his first AHL goal last Saturday in Texas. He has registered four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with the Swamp Rabbits in his rookie season this year. The Nagano, Japan native signed a two-year AHL contract with Ontario in August 2025 after spending the last two seasons in the WHL splitting time with the Wenatchee Wild and Victoria Royals accumulating 166 points (63G, 103A) in 123 career games. He was named to the WHL (US) First All-Star team during the 2023-24 campaign and helped the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms to a Clark Cup Championship in 2023.







