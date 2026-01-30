Winter Weather Update for this Weekend's Checkers Games

The Charlotte Checkers and Bojangles Coliseum have been closely monitoring the forecast of winter weather that is likely to affect travel conditions for games against the Providence Bruins this Saturday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 1.

Saturday's game time has been moved to 1 p.m. (previously 4 p.m.), but there will otherwise be no changes, cancelations or postponements to that game or Sunday's game (1 p.m.) due to weather. At this time, the Checkers plan to allow fans who believe they can travel safely to enter the building and enjoy the games.

To provide for the safety of those still planning to attend, Bojangles Coliseum staff will be treating the parking lot and sidewalks outside of the facility to the best of their ability. Those attending the games should expect limited food, beverage and merchandise options, as well as potential changes to in-game entertainment and previously scheduled programming.

For those that already have tickets to the game and no longer wish to attend, the Checkers are offering full exchanges to select games later in the season, which ticket holders can complete by visiting charlottecheckers.com/winterweather. All submissions must be completed prior to the scheduled game.

Both games will be televised locally on WCCB Charlotte.

For more information, please contact a Checkers representative at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@charlottecheckers.com.







