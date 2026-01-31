Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Chicago Wolves

Grand Rapids Griffins' Gabriel Seger on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins' Gabriel Seger on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Despite scoring the game's final two goals, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 5-2 to the Chicago Wolves on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins' 32-6-2-1 record to go with 67 points remained the best in the league. Eduards Tralmaks notched his 17th goal of the season, and Amadeus Lombardi tallied his fourth of the campaign. Gabriel Seger tied his AHL career high in assists with his seventh, while William Lagesson potted his ninth helper.

The Wolves drew first at the 4:11 mark in the first period while on the power play when Juuso Valimaki sniped it in from the high slot. Chicago claimed a two-goal lead 18 seconds later when Skyler Brind'Amour punched the puck past Sebastian Cossa from the slot. With 6:24 left, the Wolves claimed a 3-0 advantage when Bradley Nadeau knocked in a one-timer from the hashmarks.

Grand Rapids had a near chance 3:33 into the second frame when Sheldon Dries picked one up near the goal line, and tried to tuck it past Cayden Primeau's left skate, but he made the stop. The Wolves made it 4-0 with 10:24 on the clock, the first four-goal lead Grand Rapids had surrendered this season, when Evan Vierling popped a rebound over the left shoulder of Cossa. With 3:40 to go, Chicago grabbed a five-goal edge when Ryan Suzuki swiped one in from the bottom of the right circle while on the power play.

Michal Postava came in for the final slate between the pipes and notched two saves. The Griffins made it 5-1 4:32 in when Lagesson shot one from the far point, and Tralmaks got an edge on it in the paint to poke it home. With 10 seconds to go, Lombardi skated through the zone, and threw a wrister past Primeau, but the Griffins ultimately fell 5-2.

Notes

The Griffins' .817 points percentage stood as the league's best.

Game Center

Chicago 3 2 0 - 5

Grand Rapids 0 0 2 - 2

1st Period-1, Chicago, Välimäki 2 (Suzuki, Unger Sörum), 4:11 (PP). 2, Chicago, Brind'Amour 13 (Gunler, Slavin), 4:29. 3, Chicago, Nadeau 18 (Robidas), 13:36. Penalties-Leonard Gr (tripping), 3:25; Vierling Chi (hooking), 9:04.

2nd Period-4, Chicago, Vierling 12 (Nyström, Unger Sörum), 9:36. 5, Chicago, Suzuki 9 (Nadeau, Robidas), 16:20 (PP). Penalties-Watson Gr (slashing), 15:25; Fensore Chi (tripping), 18:40.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 17 (Lagesson, Seger), 4:32. 7, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 4 19:50. Penalties-Vierling Chi (delay of game), 5:21; Gagnon Chi (hooking), 9:19.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 5-13-2-20. Grand Rapids 10-7-16-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 2 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Chicago, Primeau 10-4-5 (33 shots-31 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 18-4-2 (18 shots-13 saves); Postava 7-2-0 (2 shots-2 saves).

A-8,519

Three Stars

1. CHI Primeau (W, 31 saves) 2. CHI Nadeau (game-winner, assist) 3. CHI Suzuki (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 32-6-2-1 (67 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 31 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST

Chicago: 21-9-5-5 (52 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST

