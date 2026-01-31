Barracuda Roll Wranglers, 5-1

San Jose Barracuda's Jimmy Huntington in action

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (23-13-1-2) defeated the Calgary Wranglers (16-17-8-2), 5-1, on Friday night at Tech CU Arena, scoring five unanswered goals.

Calgary opened the scoring late in the first period when Sam Morton (7) beat Laurent Brossoit at 16:19, giving the Wranglers a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes despite the teams finishing even in shots.

San Jose took over in the second period, outshooting the Wranglers 20-7. Donavan Houle (1) tied the game at 7:14 with his first goal of the season, and Filip Bystedt (12) put the Barracuda ahead for good at 11:48, converting on the power play.

The Barracuda broke the game open early in the third period. Anthony Vincent (2) scored a shorthanded breakaway goal at 3:21 to extend the lead, before Cam Lund (8) struck on the power play at 7:12, ripping in a shot from atop the right circle. Nolan Allan (3) capped a three-goal burst just 15 seconds later at 7:27, notching his first in a Barracuda sweater.

Brossoit stopped 22 of 23 shots, while San Jose outshot Calgary 42-23 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. Vincent finished with a goal and an assist, earning first-star honors as the Barracuda improved to 4-0-0 against the Wranglers this season.

The Barracuda continue their four-game homestand on Saturday, with the second game of back-to-back versus the Wranglers. Saturday is CudaMania II which features a Rob Van Dam meet & greet. Plus, the team will wear specialty jersey, and the first 3,000 fans through the doors will receive Thundersticks. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

