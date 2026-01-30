Preview: Condors vs Canucks, 7 p.m.

The Condors open a two-game series with the Abbotsford Canucks. Bakersfield swept a series in Abbotsford earlier in the month.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield was able to scrounge a point out of Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Henderson. Max Jones scored the team's lone goal and Matt Tomkins stopped 41 shots.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the fourth best home record in the AHL at 13-4-1 (.750). The team has a +16 goal differential in the 18 games (61-45).

TOMMER UP TO THE TEST

Tomkins has stopped 41 shots in back-to-back stats. He has made at least 30 saves in seven of his last eight starts. On the season, the Edmonton native has climbed to 11th in the AHL with a .911 save percentage among qualified goaltenders.

MAD MAX

Jones' goal was his fourth in January. He has six points (4g-2a) in his last nine games.

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 8-2-2, collecting 18 of a possible 24 points so far in 2026.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT

After going 1-7 against the Canucks a season ago, the Condors can win the season series with a victory tonight. Earlier in January, the Condors scored nine goals on the way to back-to-back wins.

SHOOTING GALLERY

Goaltenders have been active for Bakersfield of late as the team has given up at least 40 shots in three straight contests. Over the past five games, the team has been outshot 201-126 (-75)

POWERING UP

Bakersfield has scored a power-play goals in back-to-back games and is third overall on the man advantage at 24.1%.

UNGAR STRIKE

Despite an individual six-game winning streak coming to an end on Saturday in San Jose, Connor Ungar has registered at least a .905 save percentage in each of his seven starts this season.

DEFENDING CHAMPS

The defending Calder Cup Champions have won six of their last 10 games, but did fall 5-2 in Ontario on Wednesday. In 44 games, the Canucks have just nine regulation wins. After missing the Condors series earlier in the month, leading scorer Ben Berard is back in the lineup and paces the team with 21 points (9g-12a) in 41 games.

UP NEXT

Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction.

CONDORS v CANUCKS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: $3 Beer Friday & 90's Night with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period.

GET IN ON THE BIDDING: Purchase your Erik Burgdoerfer Oilers Night Jersey Golden Ticket Raffle to benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3). Only 100 tickets at $30 each, winner drawn tomorrow.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and who scores the first goal of the night in the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







