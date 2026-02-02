Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Groshev to Syracuse Crunch

Published on February 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Max Groshev to the Syracuse Crunch today, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Groshev, 24, has played in two games with the Lightning this season, making his NHL debut on December 28 versus the Montreal Canadiens. During that game, he recorded his first career assist and point, while logging 13:03 of ice time. Groshev has played in 35 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and 13 points with a plus-8 rating. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Groshev ranks second among all Crunch defensemen for points, while leading the club for assists (12) and shots on goal (66).

A native of Agryz, Russia, Groshev has appeared in 158 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 18 goals, 57 points and 55 penalty minutes with a plus-10 rating.

Groshev was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

