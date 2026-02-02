Casino Fun Hits CAA Arena for "Bellevegas Night" on February 7
Published on February 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators will look to deal out a winning hand and raise the stakes heading into the AHL All-Star Break as the club hosts its first ever "Bellevegas Night" at CAA on Saturday February 7, 2026, against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).
Leaning into one of our city's more playful monikers "Bellevegas Night" will bring the sights, sounds, and fun of Las Vegas to the Friendly City, featuring busker Sam Chisholm, an Elvis impersonator, a fan photobooth from Art Luxe Studio and more!
Plus, one lucky fan will have a chance to win a Polaris 570 trail ATV (valued at $13,499) in the Deerhaven Powersports Lucky Shot contest during the first intermission.
Fans can also pick up some exclusive "Bellevegas" themed hoodies and t-shirts while supplies last at the Locker Room Store or the Gate 2 Merchandise Stand. Hoodies, regularly priced at $75, will be reduced to $60 plus HST for this weekend only, with remaining "Bellevegas" t-shirts on sale for $15 plus HST. And if you're feeling lucky and looking for even better deals, you can "roll the dice" at the Gate 2 Merch Stand for a chance to win discounts up to 20%!
Single-game tickets for Bellevegas Night against the Syracuse Crunch and all remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
