Wolf Pack Loan Forward Zakary Karpa to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Zakary Karpa to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Karpa, 23, has appeared in 33 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He has scored 17 points (7 g, 10 a). He's also skated in six games with the Wolf Pack, notching one goal.

The native of Greenwich, CT, was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. He inked an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

