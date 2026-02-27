Blues Assign F Mathieu Joseph to T-Birds

Published on February 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has assigned forward Mathieu Joseph to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Joseph, 29, has logged 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and four penalty minutes in 39 games for the Blues this season. Overall, the Laval, Quebec native has amassed 160 points (61 goals, 99 assists) and 200 penalty minutes in 459 career NHL regular-season games.

