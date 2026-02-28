Griffins Clinch Earliest Playoff Berth in Team History

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the Hershey Bears' 4-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, the Grand Rapids Griffins became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs and secured their third consecutive trip to the postseason. Feb. 27 is the earliest clinching date in team history, surpassing the previous mark of March 6 during the 2003-04 season, and the earliest for an AHL team since 1992-93, when the Binghamton Rangers clinched on Feb. 24 with 24 games remaining.

The Griffins' historic season continues, as their 84 points (40-8-3-1) represent the second-best 52-game record over the AHL's 90-year history. Grand Rapids, which recently became the first team in league history to win 40 of its first 50 games, now owns a 21-point lead over the second-place Chicago Wolves in the Central Division standings and a five-point advantage over the Providence Bruins in the race for the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded to the AHL's regular-season champions.

The Griffins will return to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Dan Watson. Watson, who has never missed the postseason as a pro head coach, has a 5-7 playoff record in the previous two seasons with Grand Rapids, which includes a trip to the 2024 division finals. Grand Rapids, which has won two Calder Cups (2017, 2013), is 86-71 (.548) all time during the AHL's postseason. Seeding, matchup and dates for the Griffins' 20th playoff appearance in 30 seasons will be determined in the coming months, as the AHL's regular season comes to a close on April 19.

The Griffins are led by John Leonard (26-14-40 in 32 GP), who reached last year's Calder Cup Finals with the Charlotte Checkers, followed by captain Dominik Shine (21-16-37 in 38 GP) and Sheldon Dries (18-16-34 in 44 GP). In net, former Detroit Red Wings first-round pick Sebastian Cossa and rookie Michal Postava have been one of the best duos in the AHL. Cossa has led the way with a 23-4-3 record in 30 games with a career-high five shutouts, a 1.99 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage, while Postava has shown a 10-4-0 record in 16 outings with two shutouts, a 1.80 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

The Griffins have 20 games remaining in the regular season, leading up to their finale on Sunday, April 19 at the Cleveland Monsters. Fifteen of the remaining 20 contests will be against the Central Division (75.0%). The Griffins, who are 31-5-3-1 against their division rivals, will play the most games against the Rockford IceHogs (5) and the Milwaukee Admirals (4).

