Sheldon Dries Recalled by Detroit

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins center Sheldon Dries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled center Sheldon Dries from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries has 25 points (11-14-25), two penalty minutes and a career-high plus-16 rating in 26 games with the Griffins this season. He currently ranks third on the roster in points, while also tying for second in assists and placing fourth in goals. In addition, his plus-16 rating is tied for seventh on the team and tied for 14th in the AHL. The Macomb, Michigan, native posted two points in four straight games from Dec. 17-27 (3-5-8) and was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 269 points (149-120-269), 259 penalty minutes and a plus-43 rating in 365 games.

At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 games across parts of five seasons from 2018-23. The 31-year-old last competed in the NHL during the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks, showing 17 points (11-6-17) in a career-high 63 appearances.

