Balanced Attack Leads to Ads Win

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Trailing 2-1 after the first period, the Admirals scored six straight goals to cruise to a 7-3 win over the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday night at historic Panther Arena.

The seven goals came off the sticks of seven different players, including Andreas Englund who finished the night with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick via a goal, assist, and a fight and he was +4 on the night for good measure.

Zach L'Heureux posted a goal and dished out three assists for the team's first four-point night of the season and the first of his career. Ryan Ufko, the Admirals leading scorer, finished the night a goal and two assists, while Isaac Ratcliffe (2a), Jake Lucchini (1g-1a) and Austin Roest (2a) all finished the game with multi-point efforts.

Magnus Chrona picked up the win in net for Milwaukee, stopping 35 shots, including 14 in the first period to keep the team within striking distance before the offensive onslaught began.

The seven goals tied a season high for the Admirals and it was the first time since December 10th that they lit the lamp at least four times in a game.

Andrew Gibson also finished the night with a +4 rating and scored his second goal of the season, while Daniel Carr and Cole O'Hara also found the back of the net

The Admirals have a rare weekend off before they get back it by hosting the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, January 13th at 7 pm for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at 6 pm at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.