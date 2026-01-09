Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender James Reimer to Professional Tryout

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today they have signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout (PTO).

Reimer, 37, most recently played two games for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. He split the 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks. Over parts of 15 NHL seasons, Reimer has appeared in 525 games with the Maple Leafs, Panthers, Sharks, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Sabres and Ducks.

The Belleville Senators currently sit in sixth place in the AHL's North Division, with a record of 13-17-5 after 35 games. Their next game will take place tonight when they face the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

