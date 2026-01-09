Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender James Reimer to Professional Tryout
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today they have signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout (PTO).
Reimer, 37, most recently played two games for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. He split the 2024-25 season with the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks. Over parts of 15 NHL seasons, Reimer has appeared in 525 games with the Maple Leafs, Panthers, Sharks, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Sabres and Ducks.
The Belleville Senators currently sit in sixth place in the AHL's North Division, with a record of 13-17-5 after 35 games. Their next game will take place tonight when they face the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Single-game tickets for all remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Marlies Fall to Phantoms, Ending Win Streak - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender James Reimer to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- John Leonard Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Monday Matinee Presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Milwaukee Blisters Moose, 7-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Balanced Attack Leads to Ads Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender James Reimer to Professional Tryout
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Indigenous Communities Night on Saturday
- Senators Announce Surprise "Winning Sunday" on January 11
- Belleville Sens Announce Time Change for February 18 Game vs Syracuse
- Power Play Goal Not Enough as Senators Drop 3-1 Contest