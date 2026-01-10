Islanders Defeated on the Road by Bruins, 4-1
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Providence, RI - Bridgeport faced off against the Providence Bruins on the road Friday night for the beginning of a three-game in three days schedule for the Islanders. The class inside Amica Mutual Pavillion marked the first time these two Atlantic Division foes battled since October 26th where Bridgeport settled for a defeat away from home. On Friday night in Providence, despite scoring first, the Islanders couldn't hold the lead and would lose their third straight game in a 4-1 defeat by the Bruins.
During the first period, Cam Theising scored a highlight reel goal dancing around the Providence defense and Michael DiPietro, their goaltender at 14:53 for his 5th of the season assisted by Adam Beckman and Marshall Warren. This put Bridgeport up, 1-0 after the first period.
During the middle frame, Dans Locmelis tied the game on a rebound chance in front of goalie, Marcus Hogberg at 15:34 tying the game at 1-1. The Bruins took the lead at 16:24 after Christian Wolanin scored on a backdoor play putting the Isles down 2-1.
In the final period of regulation, Providence scored during a delayed penalty on a quick shot from Victor Soderstrom at 5:28. Providence added an empty net goal with less than 30 seconds left to finalize the game at a 4-1 score as the Isles headed home with no additional points added in the standings.
The Islanders return home tomorrow for a 5:00 PM puck drop against the Utica Comets inside total mortgage arena followed by a game on Sunday against the Hartford Wolf Pack with a 3:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are available for both games. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
