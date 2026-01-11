Marlies Fall in Final Regular Season Matchup to Senators

Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







Toronto: V. Lettieri (6) PP (T. Boyd, B. Groulx), L. Haymes (4) (T. Boyd, M. Barbolini), B. Groulx (17) (V. Lettieri, L. Shaw)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (27/32) L

Belleville: P. Daoust (10) (Unassisted), S. Halliday (2) (T. Boucher, D. Gilbert), H. Hodgson (4) (S. Harrington, D. Gilbert), O. Lycksell (6) PP (Unassisted), A. Kaliyev (22) (P. Daoust), A. Kaliyev (23) EN (X. Bourgault)

Goaltender: J. Parsons (26/29) W

ON THE SCORESHEET

Vinni Lettieri put the Marlies on the board on the power play at 14:03 of the first period and later added the primary assist on Groulx's third period goal. He has 25 points (6 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games this season.

Luke Haymes scored at 7:52 of the second period. He has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 34 games this season.

Bo Groulx scored at 6:43 of the third period and earlier had the secondary assist on Lettieri's first period goal. He has 28 points (17goals, 11 assists) in 36 games this season.

Travis Boyd recorded the primary assists on Lettieri's first period goal and Haymes' second period goal. His first period assist was his 250th career AHL point. He has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists)in 29 games this season.

Matthew Barbolini registered the secondary assist on Haymes' second period goal. He has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in 31 games this season.

Logan Shaw had the secondary assist on Groulx's third period goal. He has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games this season.

Artur Akhtyamov stopped 27 of 32 shots he faced.

TEAM NOTES

The Marlies were 0-for-1on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the power play. Toronto is 8-4-0-1 when scoring on the power play and 8-11-1-2 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Belleville outshot Toronto 33-29 in all situations. Ryan Kirwan led the Marlies with four shots on net. Toronto is 11-9-0-1 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 13-7-0-2 against North Division opponents and finish their regular season 5-4-0-1against the Senators.

Toronto is now on their annual Boat Show Road Trip and will return to Coca-Cola Coliseum on January 31.

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH JOHN GRUDEN

On tonight's game:

We did a lot of good things but against a team that has that firepower especially with Halliday coming back, you just can't afford to give them anything. I thought at times we were really, really good and managed it well but when you turn pucks over in tough areas of the ice and leave them alone in front of the net, it makes for a long one ... It's disappointing but it wasn't from the lack of effort from the guys coming in. (Baddock) had a big fight, got us some momentum and played extremely well in the second period. It's not easy coming in so, they did a really good job.







American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.