Chicago Stops Moose in OT

Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (17-13-3-0) fell short of a second-straight victory on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 4-3 decision in overtime to the Chicago Wolves (15-9-4-4) at Allstate Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night.

Chicago held an 11-10 edge on the shot clock in the first period, but neither side was able to open the scoring despite a pair of power play opportunities for each side. Bradly Nadeau had an open cage late in the frame, but ripped his one-timer off the iron.

The offences shook loose in the middle 20. Samuel Fagemo picked up his own rebound and wired a shot past Cayden Primeau to give the Moose a 1-0 lead 4:14 into the second. The Wolves responded quickly, getting a pair of goals from Justin Robidas 19 seconds apart to claim the 2-1 lead. At 11:34, Kale Clague threw a shot toward the goal, and it was tipped by Ville Heinola, fooling Primeau, and tying the game 2-2. Chicago reclaimed the lead late in the period, however. With under two minutes to play before the break, Dominik Badinka slipped the puck past Domenic DiVincentiis from the side of the goal, giving the home side a 3-2 advantage.

Midway through the third, Walker Duehr broke into the offensive zone with speed. He patiently outwaited Primeau, wrapping around the goal and finishing into an open net to tie the game 3-3. With no other goals to speak of in the frame, the Moose headed for overtime for the second time in as many days. Chicago killed off the remaining 1:46 on their penalty, and got nearly immediate action on offence. DiVincentiis turned away a breakaway chance as Ryan Suzuki stepped out of the sin bin, but the Wolves maintained possession and Domenick Fensore knocked the puck into the net off a rebound. It was reviewed, but the goal stood, sending the Wolves home 4-3 overtime winners.

Samuel Fagemo is the second Moose to reach 10 goals this season

Ville Heinola notched his fifth multi-point (1G, 1A) game of the season

Heinola is on a two-game point streak, scoring four points (1G, 3A)

The Moose successfully killed all five Chicago power plays

Domenic DiVincentiis made 25 stops

