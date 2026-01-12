Chicago Stops Moose in OT
Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (17-13-3-0) fell short of a second-straight victory on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 4-3 decision in overtime to the Chicago Wolves (15-9-4-4) at Allstate Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night.
Chicago held an 11-10 edge on the shot clock in the first period, but neither side was able to open the scoring despite a pair of power play opportunities for each side. Bradly Nadeau had an open cage late in the frame, but ripped his one-timer off the iron.
The offences shook loose in the middle 20. Samuel Fagemo picked up his own rebound and wired a shot past Cayden Primeau to give the Moose a 1-0 lead 4:14 into the second. The Wolves responded quickly, getting a pair of goals from Justin Robidas 19 seconds apart to claim the 2-1 lead. At 11:34, Kale Clague threw a shot toward the goal, and it was tipped by Ville Heinola, fooling Primeau, and tying the game 2-2. Chicago reclaimed the lead late in the period, however. With under two minutes to play before the break, Dominik Badinka slipped the puck past Domenic DiVincentiis from the side of the goal, giving the home side a 3-2 advantage.
Midway through the third, Walker Duehr broke into the offensive zone with speed. He patiently outwaited Primeau, wrapping around the goal and finishing into an open net to tie the game 3-3. With no other goals to speak of in the frame, the Moose headed for overtime for the second time in as many days. Chicago killed off the remaining 1:46 on their penalty, and got nearly immediate action on offence. DiVincentiis turned away a breakaway chance as Ryan Suzuki stepped out of the sin bin, but the Wolves maintained possession and Domenick Fensore knocked the puck into the net off a rebound. It was reviewed, but the goal stood, sending the Wolves home 4-3 overtime winners.
Statbook
Samuel Fagemo is the second Moose to reach 10 goals this season
Ville Heinola notched his fifth multi-point (1G, 1A) game of the season
Heinola is on a two-game point streak, scoring four points (1G, 3A)
The Moose successfully killed all five Chicago power plays
Domenic DiVincentiis made 25 stops
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026
- Canucks Complete Weekend Sweep with a 3-2 Win over the Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bears Earn Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Edge Bears 3-2 in Overtime Thriller - Cleveland Monsters
- Chicago Stops Moose in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Maul Moose 4-3 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Outlast Belleville in Back-And-Forth Affair - Rochester Americans
- Sens Rally, Force OT in Wild 6-5 Loss to Rochester - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Surrender Season-High Five Goals in Third, Fall 5-1 to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Win Streak Snapped at Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Prevail over Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Electric Third Period Lifts Islanders over Wolf Pack, 5-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- New York Rangers Assign Anton Blidh to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Win Streak And Point Streak Put To The Test At First-Place P-Bruins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Fall in Final Regular Season Matchup to Senators - Toronto Marlies
- Marlies Win First of Home-And-Home against Senators - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Chicago Stops Moose in OT
- Moose Edge IceHogs in Shootout
- Milwaukee Blisters Moose, 7-3
- Jacob Julien Reassigned to Norfolk
- Moose Loan Reece Vitelli to Savannah