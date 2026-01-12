Monsters Edge Bears 3-2 in Overtime Thriller
Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hershey Bears (17-14-2-0) 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Giant Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 17-12-4-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Ivan Miroshnichenko started the scoring for Hershey just 1:37 into the first period for an early 1-0 Bears lead. Cleveland's Luca Del Bel Belluz capitalized on the power play at 11:25 with Jordan Dumais and Luca Pinelli on the assists to make it a 1-1 game through 20 minutes. Bears forward Ilya Protas added a tally at 16:16 of the second frame to give Hershey the 2-1 lead heading into the final period. Tate Singleton notched another for the Monsters to tie the game 2-2 at 1:29 of the third stanza with Jack Williams on the assist to send the game into overtime. 2:57 into extra time, Williams scored the game winner for Cleveland with Owen Sillinger and Corson Ceulemans on the helpers to seal the 3-2 win.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 28 saves for the win while Hershey's Mitch Gibson made 33 saves in defeat.
The Monsters' road trip continues with the Providence Bruins on Saturday, January 17, at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the game with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 1 - 3
HER 1 1 0 0 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 36 1/3 5/5 27 min / 8 inf
HER 30 0/5 2/3 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko W 28 2 5-4-2
HER Gibson OTL 33 3 4-1-2
Cleveland Record: 17-12-4-1, 5th North Division
Hershey Record: 17-14-2-0, 5th Atlantic Division
