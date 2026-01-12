Canucks Complete Weekend Sweep with a 3-2 Win over the Wranglers

Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks completed their weekend sweep with a quick turnaround in a back-to-back matchup against the Calgary Wranglers.

Jiří Patera earned back-to-back starts in goal for the Canucks, once again facing Arsenii Sergeev at the other end. Zack Okabe and Jackson Kunz drew back into the forward group, while Derek Daschke slotted in on the blue line.

The Canucks got off to another fast start, as Nick Poisson and Zack Okabe found themselves on an early 2-on-0. Poisson finished the play to open the scoring for the second game in a row, giving Abbotsford a 1-0 lead just 58 seconds in. The Canucks went to the power play shortly after and generated quality chances but were unable to extend the lead.

Calgary found the equalizer just over halfway through the opening frame, as Sam Morton made it 1-1. Abbotsford continued to press, and their effort paid off late in the period when a net-front battle saw Ty Mueller jam one home, sending the Canucks into the second with a 2-1 lead.

The Wranglers responded quickly in the second period. Just four-and-a-half minutes in, Dryden Hunt redirected a shot from Matvei Gridin on the backdoor to tie the game at two. Abbotsford had opportunities on the man advantage, but both goaltenders stood tall, and the game remained deadlocked heading into the final frame.

Looking to avoid extra time for the second straight night, the Canucks turned up the pressure in the third, generating several quality scoring chances, but Sergeev continued to deny them. Just past the 12-minute mark, Anri Ravinskis broke through, scoring his first goal on home ice with a shot from the right circle to give Abbotsford the lead. Derek Daschke picked up his first career AHL point with an assist on Ravinskis' eventual game-winner.

Calgary pushed back late, pulling their goaltender for the extra attacker, but Abbotsford held firm as time expired, securing a 3-2 regulation win and completing the weekend sweep over the Wranglers.







American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.