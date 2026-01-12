Wolf Pack Surrender Season-High Five Goals in Third, Fall 5-1 to Islanders

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack carried a 1-0 lead into the final frame on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena against the rival Bridgeport Islanders. The Islanders stunned the Wolf Pack in the third period, however, scoring five straight goals to claim a 5-1 victory.

Each team had stretches of sustained pressure in the opening period, but Dylan Garand and Marcus Hogberg were both perfect. The netminders each made nine saves in the period, keeping the score 0-0.

It marked just the second time in six meetings that no goals were scored in the first period between the rivals.

Jaroslav Chmelaø opened the scoring 7:42 into the second period, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. Justin Dowling won a faceoff, getting the puck to Brett Berard. Berard fed Brandon Scanlin at the point, who blasted a shot into traffic. Chmelaø got a piece of the puck, tipping it by Hogberg for his fifth goal of the season.

Isaiah George got the Islanders even just 2:33 into the third period. Catching the Wolf Pack in a change, George sped in on the left-wing and fired a shot that Garand denied. In behind the defense, George was able to pounce on the rebound and beat Garand by the right pad for his second goal of the season.

Hunter Drew put the Islanders ahead for good at 4:16. The veteran forward snapped a 15-game goal scoring drought with his sixth goal of the season on the power play.

31 seconds later, Eetu Liukas tipped home his third goal of the season to make it 3-1 at 4:47.

Liam Foudy's eighth goal of the season came at 14:06 while the sides battled at four-on-four. Foudy snapped a shot over the glove of Garand to put the result out of reach. Sean Day added salt to the wound at 17:07, scoring his third of the season from in-close.

The five goals allowed in the third period were the most by the Wolf Pack in a single period this season.

The club finishes their three-in-three weekend with a 1-2-0-0 record.

The Wolf Pack continue their five-game road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Hershey Bears. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

