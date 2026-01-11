New York Rangers Assign Anton Blidh to Wolf Pack

Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Anton Blidh to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Blidh, 30, has skated in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). He's also skated in two games with the Rangers.

Blidh set career-high marks in goals (19), assists (17), points (36) and PIM (109) during the 2024-25 season in Hartford.

Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has appeared in 180 games and recorded 71 points (36 g, 35 a). He has skated in 87 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Boston Bruins, recording 12 points (4 g, 8 a).

