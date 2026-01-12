Reign Suffer Shutout Loss to Bakersfield

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (22-11-1-1) were shutout by the Bakersfield Condors (19-10-6-0) Sunday by a final score of 3-0 in front of 4,090 fans at Dignity Health Arena. The Reign will play in Colorado on Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. the Eagles at 6 p.m. (PST).

The first goal of the game didn't come until there was 2:05 left in regulation when Viljami Marjala scored on the power-play giving the Condors a 1-0 advantage. Quinn Huston tacked on an empty net score with 1:19 left and the Marjala added one of his own with a minute to play. The shutout loss was just Ontario's second of the season as their win streak comes to a close at four-games and their power-play goal streak comes to a hault at five-games.

There was no scoring in the first period of play as the Reign killed off two penalties and Pheonix Copley made 10 saves as Ontario produced just four shots.

Ontario had two power-play opportunities in the second period but failed to convert. It was still deadlocked at 0-0 through 40 minutes of play with the Reign outshooting the Condors 11-7 in the middle frame.

The Reign had a five-on-three power-play for 41 seconds in the latter half of the period but were unable to capitalize and then Bakersfield got their fourth power-play of the game with 2:44 to play in regulation. Viljami Marjala scored on the man advantage with 2:05 left in the contest sending a wrist shot into the top left corner from the high slot. Quinn Huston tacked on an empty-net score with 1:19 to play before Marjala grabbed one of his own with a minute left securing the 3-0 win.

Pheonix Copley suffered the loss making 20 saves on 21 shots while Connor Ungar picked up his first AHL shutout with 25 stops. Ontario went 0-for-4 on the power-play while Bakersfield was 1-for-4.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord.

Lord

On the game

Frustrating one obviously. We've lately been finding a lot of ways to win games and tonight we found a way to lose it unfortunately. A lot of good lessons for us as painful as it is. The first period was sluggish for sure give them credit they were good. From there we played a lot better generating more and didn't give up much. In the third we get a five on three for an extended period of time unfortunately we just didn't generate enough there. We take a penalty trying to stick up for a teammate which is really unfortunate. If you give them enough looks on the power play they're going to score. They're one of the top power play in the league for a reason. They got a lot of skill and creativity and they move it around well and they finally broke us after we killed off a couple other good ones earlier in the game.

Offensive Chances

We still had some good looks but I don't think we played right to our identity. We weren't direct enough and we didn't get enough pucks behind them. We definitely could have generated a little bit more grade a chances, more net front, a little bit more traffic, and a little bit more grease.

On Pheonix Copley

Really solid from start to finish. Tough one on the power play there with them going from below the goal line. That's a tough one for any goalie with a shot through a bit of traffic as well. Overall good night for him.

Kaleb Lawerence returning from injury

Good to get him back in. It's been about half a season here which he's missed so you know is difficult. Credit to him he's been working hard and getting after it and getting prepared. I think he's had some really good practices as of late but you need the gameplay so good to get him in. I thought he was solid with a couple hits and fore checks that come to the top of my mind.

Focusing heading into Colorado and five more road games

Just continue playing our game and get to it a little quicker. Tonight was a bit sluggish out of the gates, but let's, let's be honest we've been playing a lot of really good hockey here for most of the year especially since the break. Let's learn from it but also let's not let it shatter us or break us too much.







