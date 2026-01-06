Roadrunners Kick off 2026 with a Full Month of Home Excitement

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the top affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, open 2026 with eight home games at Tucson Arena in January, promising a jam-packed month of hockey, entertainment and fan experiences.

Celebrating their 10th Anniversary Season in the Old Pueblo, the Roadrunners will highlight January with fan-favorite theme nights, including Wizards & Witches Night, U of A/College Night, Country Night, Star Wars Night, Health and Wellness Night and a new addition this year, Mardi Gras Night.

Tucson's January home schedule kicks off with a six-game homestand: the Iowa Wild visit on Jan. 9-10, the San Jose Barracuda on Jan. 16-17 and the San Diego Gulls on Jan. 20-21. The Wild make their first and only regular-season trip to Southern Arizona, and the Barracuda return for their first of two visits to Tucson Arena.

Following the homestand, the Roadrunners head out on a three-game road trip, beginning with a two-game set against the Henderson Silver Knights on Jan. 24-25, and finishing with the team's first visit to San Diego on Jan. 28. Tucson closes the month at home against the Pacific Division-leading Colorado Eagles on Jan. 30-31.

Tickets for all January home games, as well as remaining 2025-26 home dates, are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The January slate features exciting ticket value, specialty jerseys, food and beverage specials and themed in-game experiences:

Friday, January 9 - Health & Wellness Night

Start the night relaxed with a pregame Yoga on Ice experience at 4:30 p.m., led by McKenna Williams. Ticket packages include access to the yoga session, a game ticket and a Roadrunners-branded sweat towel.

Promotions:

Pre-Game Yoga on Ice Ticket Pack (available for purchase here)

Cool Willey's Frosty Friday ($5 draft beers and $5 hot dogs)

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $60)

Saturday, January 10 - Wizards & Witches Night

Grab your robes, wands, and capes and get ready for a magical night at Tucson Arena. Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress the part, while themed music and in-game entertainment bring the arena to life.

Promotions:

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)

Friday, January 16 - Mardi Gras Night

Let the good times roll! Bring your beads, dress in purple, green and gold, and enjoy NOLA-inspired fun as Tucson faces San Jose. The Roadrunners will also wear special Mardi Gras warm-up jerseys, available via DASH online auctions.

Promotions:

Special Mardi Gras Warm-Up Jerseys that will be auctioned off via DASH Auction

Cool Willey's Frosty Friday ($5 draft beers and $5 hot dogs)

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $60)

Saturday, January 17 - U of A Night/College Night

Calling all Wildcats students and alumni! Show your school spirit with a U of A x Roadrunners branded hat included with each ticket. Hats are available for pickup at the sales table above Section 215. It's the perfect night to celebrate hockey and Wildcat pride.

Promotions:

U of A x Roadrunners co-branded Hat Ticket Pack (available for purchase here).

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)

Tuesday, January 20 - Two for Tuesdays

Break up the work week and head to Tucson Arena. Two for Tuesdays offers $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas for fans, making it easy to grab friends and cheer on the Roadrunners versus the San Diego Gulls.

Promotions:

Two for Tuesdays ($2 Hot Dogs and Sodas)

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $60)

Wednesday, January 21 - Winning Wednesdays

You made it to Wednesday - now celebrate with Roadrunners hockey at Tucson Arena as Tucson faces off against San Diego. If the Roadrunners wins, fans in attendance earn a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game on March 11 against Henderson.

Promotions:

Winning Wednesdays (Free ticket to Mar. 11 game with a Roadrunners win)

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $60)

Friday, January 30 - Country Night

Bring your boots and start your weekend off right as the Roadrunners square off against the Colorado Eagles. This Country Night is also part of the AHL Throwback Series celebrating the league's 90th anniversary, with both Tucson and Colorado wearing vintage jerseys.

Promotions:

Old Tucson Train Whistle Ticket Pack (available for purchase here)

Cool Willey's Frosty Friday ($5 draft beers and $5 hot dogs)

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $60)

Saturday, January 31 - Star Wars Night

May the Force be with you at Tucson Arena! Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters while the Roadrunners wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys. Then stick around for the post-game auction to take home your favorite player's game-worn jersey.

Promotions:

Special Star Wars Jerseys available in the post-game auction

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)







