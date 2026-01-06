Ads Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer with Return of Tough Guys

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will welcome back four of their toughest players for the team's Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Tuesday, January 13th at 7 pm at historic Panther Arena.

Legendary tough guys Eric Fenton, Triston Grant, Mike Liambas, and Nolan Yonkman will be at the game to sign autographs and take pictures with fans and participate in other promotions throughout the game.

Liambas is second all-time in PIMs since the Ads joined the AHL in 2001 with 648. He wore an Admirals sweater in four different seasons, collecting 12 goals and 16 assists in 213 career games. The Toronto, ON native led the Admirals in penalty minutes twice including in 2013-14 when he notched 267 PIMs, which was tops in the league and an Admirals AHL record.

Grant played in parts of three seasons with the Admirals, accumulating 512 penalty minutes in 202 games with the Ads from 2008-10 and again in the 2014-15 season. He led the team with 236 PIMs during the 2009-10 campaign and currently sits fourth place in team AHL history in penalty minutes.

Yonkman played four seasons for the Admirals, Captaining the team from 2008-10 and skated in 283 games collecting 39 points on eight goals and 31 assists while also racking up 466 penalty minutes. He collected over 100 PIMs in three of his four seasons in Milwaukee and was second on the club with 170 in 2009-10.

Fenton is the last Admiral to collect at least 300 penalty minutes in a season as he racked up 331 back in the 1997-98 season when the team was still in the International Hockey League. He finished his four years with the Ads with 780 PIMs, while played in 198 games and posting 32 goals and 38 assists for 70 points.

The Admirals are proud to join the entire hockey world and celebrate the Hockey Fights Cancer. Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide effort dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research and patient care. This season, teams and fans will come together to support those battling this disease and to honor the survivors who inspire us all. This special day would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors:

The City of Hope Cancer Center, Gruber Law Offices, Kriete Truck Centers, Major Goolsby's, and WM. Thanks to these outstanding organizations, their supporting sponsorship, the evening's 50/50 raffle, and generous fan donations will directly benefit local organizations dedicated to cutting-edge cancer research and providing vital support services to patients and their families during challenging times.

Want to support this year's Admirals Hockey Fights Cancer benefitted organizations? Consider a donation today!







