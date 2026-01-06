Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.
After a 3-0-0 week, the Bakersfield Condors head out on the road for a three-game road trip to kick off a four-game week.
LOOKING BACK
For the first time this season, the Condors won when trailing after two periods, 2-1, Saturday against San Jose. Josh Brown tied the game at 1-1 late in the third period while Connor Ungar stopped all three in the shootout.
BUSY BUSY
January is the Condors busiest month of the season with the team playing 14 games, evenly split with seven on the road and seven at home. Bakersfield will have three flight trips in the month to Abbotsford, San Jose, and Calgary.
RIGHT GUY, RIGHT TIME
Brown's goal was his first as a Condor. It was his first goal since April 10, 2024 in Vancouver as a member of the Arizona Coyotes. He has six points (1g-5a) and is +6 in 26 games this season.
FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING
Saturday was the Condors first venture into a shootout this season. They had been one of four teams who had not played in a shootout game this year.
ROAD LIFE
The Condors have collected points in five consecutive road games and carry a 4-0-1 streak into the week's action. Bakersfield has just two wins in its last 11 trips to British Columbia though.
MAKING THE MOST OF THE OPPORTUNITY
Connor Ungar stopped 33 of 34 for his third consecutive win to begin his AHL career. He owns a 1.95 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.
A PROLIFIC OFFENSE
The Condors have the second best offense in the AHL, averaging 3.58 goals per contest.
SAM'S A SPECIALIST
Samuel Poulin scored the Condors lone goal in the shootout on Saturday. For his AHL career, he is 4/7 in the skills competition and has scored on his last four attempts.
HUTTY'S BACK
Quinn Hutson will re-join the Condors lineup tonight after being assigned by Edmonton yesterday. He leads all rookies in scoring by six points with 32 (19g-13a) in 26 games.
POWERED UP
Bakersfield's power play scored for the third straight game and is tied for second at 26.2% on the season.
KILLING IT
The Condors penalty kill was 9/9 on the weekend and 11/12 last week while scoring twice shorthanded.
DROPPING THE MITTS
Connor Clattenburg (7th) and Josh Brown (6th) each fought for the second straight game on Saturday. The Condors have 18 fighting majors on the season.
GET TO THE THIRD
Bakersfield is 15-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.
CATCHING THE CANUCKS
After a 5-14-3 start to the season, Abbotsford has points seven of its last 10 games (4-3-2-1). Ben Berard leads the team with eight goals.
UP NEXT
The Condors road trip continues in Abbotsford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is next on Dignity Health Home Ice on Sunday, January 11 at 4 p.m. for a Family Fun Day.
