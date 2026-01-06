Nate Danielson Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned center Nate Danielson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Danielson, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, appeared in 28 games with the Red Wings with seven points (2-5-7), four penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating. Danielson made his NHL debut on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Blackhawks and later bagged his first NHL goal during a two-point night (1-1-2) on Nov. 18 against the Seattle Kraken.

Danielson has competed in four games with Grand Rapids this season, compiling five points (1-4-5), four penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Last season as a rookie, Danielson logged 39 points (12-27-39), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 71 regular-season games, adding one goal and nine penalty minutes in three playoff outings. The 21-year-old ranked among the 2024-25 team leaders in points (6th), assists (2nd) and goals (6th). Danielson also placed among the 2024-25 AHL rookie leaders in assist (T9th), points (T14th) and shorthanded assists (1st). As a pro with Grand Rapids since the spring of 2024, the Red Deer, Alberta, native has 44 points (13-31-44), 37 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 75 regular-season games and one goal and nine penalty minutes in five playoff appearances.

