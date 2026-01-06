Anaheim Ducks Recall Ville Husso from San Diego
Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Ville Husso on an emergency basis from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 5-3-1 record with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and .884 save percentage (SV%) in nine appearances (eight starts) with Anaheim this season. He won a season-best three straight games Dec. 5-9 (3-0-0, 2.24 GAA and .920 SV%) and appeared in eight straight games from Nov. 28-Dec. 11 (seven starts), surpassing his career best for consecutive appearances (six games, Nov. 15-28, 2022).
The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 76-49-20 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 GAA and .901 (SV%) in 154 career NHL games (146 starts) with Anaheim (2024-present), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). He signed a to a two-year contract extension with Anaheim on June 29, 2025.
Husso is 8-6-3 with three shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and .903 SV% in 17 AHL games with San Diego in 2025-26. He has posted a 15-8-3 record with five shutouts in 26 appearances with San Diego following his acquisition from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso is 74-66-19 with 18 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .908 SV% in 169 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.
American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Chicago Wolves to Don Fight against Cancer Jerseys - Chicago Wolves
- Flyers and Phantoms Prospects Shine at World Juniors - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Ville Husso from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Kick off 2026 with a Full Month of Home Excitement - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild defenseman David Spacek Named to Czech Olympic Team - Iowa Wild
- League-Leading Griffins Welcome Texas for Pair of Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eriks Matieko Named to Team Latvia for 2026 Winter Olympics - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Head to North Carolina for Pair of Pivotal Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Simon Lundmark from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Nate Danielson Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Announce Time Change for February 18 Game vs Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Griffins' Eduards Tralmaks Named to Team Latvia for 2026 Winter Olympics - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sandis Vilmanis Named to Latvian Olympic Team - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.