Anaheim Ducks Recall Ville Husso from San Diego

Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Ville Husso on an emergency basis from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 5-3-1 record with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and .884 save percentage (SV%) in nine appearances (eight starts) with Anaheim this season. He won a season-best three straight games Dec. 5-9 (3-0-0, 2.24 GAA and .920 SV%) and appeared in eight straight games from Nov. 28-Dec. 11 (seven starts), surpassing his career best for consecutive appearances (six games, Nov. 15-28, 2022).

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 76-49-20 record with seven shutouts, a 3.06 GAA and .901 (SV%) in 154 career NHL games (146 starts) with Anaheim (2024-present), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). He signed a to a two-year contract extension with Anaheim on June 29, 2025.

Husso is 8-6-3 with three shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and .903 SV% in 17 AHL games with San Diego in 2025-26. He has posted a 15-8-3 record with five shutouts in 26 appearances with San Diego following his acquisition from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso is 74-66-19 with 18 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .908 SV% in 169 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.







American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.