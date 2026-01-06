Chicago Wolves to Don Fight against Cancer Jerseys
Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves are set to embark on their most important charitable initiative of the 2025-26 American Hockey League season during games on Jan. 10-11 at Allstate Arena.
When the Wolves face the Texas Stars and Manitoba Moose, respectively, players will wear commemorative "Fight Against Cancer" jerseys, presented by Campfire Marshmallows, that will then be auctioned with proceeds benefiting A Silver Lining Foundation, Bear Necessities, Imerman Angels and Chicago Wolves Charities, driven by Kia.
"It's super important," Wolves forward Justin Robidas said of the initiative. "There are a lot of people who are affected by cancer. I've had people in my family affected by cancer. It's a tough battle for them and their families. If there's anything we can do to support them and their family it's important to help them out."
The "Fight Against Cancer" jerseys will be available for auction in the following ways:
Blind Auction: Jerseys for Domenick Fensore, Ryan Suzuki, Josiah Slavin, Nikita Quapp, Amir Miftakhov, Juha Jaaska, team mascot Skates and a Team Signed jersey will be available in a blind auction that can be entered at Allstate Arena or online at www.chicagowolves.com.
Silent Auction: A silent auction will be held for remaining "Fight Against Cancer" jerseys, including jerseys for Wendell Young, Wayne Messmer, Darren Haydar and Billy Gardner. The silent auction can be entered at Allstate Arena or online at www.chicagowolves.com.
