Sandis Vilmanis Named to Latvian Olympic Team

Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Latvian Ice Hockey Federation announced today their roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and included on the roster is Checkers forward Sandis Vilmanis.

Vilmanis, 21, is in his second season as a North American pro and has totaled 45 points (17g, 28a) in 90 career games with Charlotte. He is currently tied for the team lead in points this season (19), tied for second in assists (11) and tied for third in goals (8).

This will be Vilmanis' first appearance in a Winter Olympics. The 2022 fifth-round pick by Florida has previously represented Latvia internationally, including in three World Junior Championships (2022, 2023, 2024).

"I feel incredibly proud to be selected to represent my national team, especially on the Olympic stage," said Vilmanis. "I hope to make my country very proud and do my best out there."

This marks the first time an active Checkers player has been named to the Winter Olympics. Charlotte's current roster boasts two former Olympians - forward Nate Smith (USA, 2022) and assistant coach Bobby Sanguinetti (USA, 2018) - and several former Checkers have been named to represent their countries at the upcoming games, including Uvis Balinskis (Latvia), Gustav Forsling (Sweden) and Eetu Luostarinen (Finland).

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will take place in Italy from Feb. 6-22.







