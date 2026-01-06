New York Rangers Recall G Spencer Martin and D Scott Morrow from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign F Brett Berard

Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Spencer Martin and defenseman Scott Morrow from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and assigned forward Brett Berard to the Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Callum Tung to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Rangers Associate General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin also announced today that the Wolf Pack have loaned forward Sullivan Mack to the Bison.

Martin, 30, has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 1-4-1 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average. Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, Martin appeared in 14 KHL games with CSKA Moscow, posting a record of 5-6-2.

The native of Oakville, ON, has appeared in 66 career NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Colorado Avalanche. He has posted a record of 24-30-8 in the NHL with a .883 save percentage and a 3.56 goals against average.

Tung, 22, has appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 3-2-0. In those five outings, Tung has posted a .860 save percentage and a 3.86 goals against average.

The native of Port Moody, BC, has played eleven games for the Bison as a rookie, going 5-4-2 with a .905 save percentage and a 3.00 goals against average.

Tung signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Apr. 1, 2025 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Connecticut.

Morrow, 23, has appeared in 14 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording five points (1 g, 4 a). He has also skated in 16 games with the Rangers, notching three assists.

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points (13 g, 26 a) in 52 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, scoring six points (1 g, 5 a).

The native of Darien, CT, was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Berard, 23, has skated in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring nine points (2 g, 7 a). He has also appeared in 12 games with the Rangers.

The native of Providence, RI, was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Berard has skated in 124 games and scored 80 points (36 g, 44 a).

Mack, 25, has scored 13 points (4 g, 9 a) in 20 games this season as a rookie with the Bison.

The native of Anchorage, AK, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season, making his season debut on Jan. 3 against the Bridgeport Islanders. He recorded one shot in the club's 4-1 victory at Total Mortgage Arena.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.

Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!







American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.