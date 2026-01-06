Belleville Sens Announce Time Change for February 18 Game vs Syracuse
Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing a time change for the club's home game on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).
That game, initially scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now begin at 6:00 p.m. ET at CAA Arena. All tickets already purchased for that date will be honoured, while future tickets will be issued with the updated time.
Fans with questions or concerns are asked to contact tickets@bellevillesens.com.
Single-game tickets for the Belleville Sens February 18, 2026, matchup vs Syracuse and all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
