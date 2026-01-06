Belleville Sens Announce Time Change for February 18 Game vs Syracuse

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing a time change for the club's home game on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

That game, initially scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now begin at 6:00 p.m. ET at CAA Arena. All tickets already purchased for that date will be honoured, while future tickets will be issued with the updated time.

Fans with questions or concerns are asked to contact tickets@bellevillesens.com.

