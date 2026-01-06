Providence Bruins Sign Jake Schmaltz to Two-Year AHL Contract Extension
Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, January 6, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Jake Schmaltz to a two-year American Hockey League contract extension through the 2027-28 season.
Schmaltz, 24, has skated in 24 games with Providence this season, recording five goals and six assists. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward has tallied a shorthanded goal and boasts a plus-four rating. Schmaltz appeared in four games with Providence at the end of the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.
The McFarland, Wisconsin, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (192nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year AHL deal with Providence last March.
