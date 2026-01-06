Providence Bruins Sign Jake Schmaltz to Two-Year AHL Contract Extension

Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, January 6, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Jake Schmaltz to a two-year American Hockey League contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Schmaltz, 24, has skated in 24 games with Providence this season, recording five goals and six assists. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward has tallied a shorthanded goal and boasts a plus-four rating. Schmaltz appeared in four games with Providence at the end of the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

The McFarland, Wisconsin, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (192nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year AHL deal with Providence last March.







American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.