Flyers and Phantoms Prospects Shine at World Juniors

Published on January 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jack Berglund has won gold with Team Sweden, who defeated Team Czechia in the gold medal game by a score of 4-2, at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota.

Berglund posted two assists in the gold medal game.

In addition, Flyers prospects Porter Martone and Jett Luchanko won bronze medals with Team Canada after defeating Team Finland by a score of 6-3. Martone had the game-winning goal.

The Flyers had six total prospects participate in the tournament including Heikki Ruohonen and Max Westergard with Team Finland and Shane Vansaghi with the United States. All six prospects are possible future Phantoms, of course. Jett Luchanko of Team Canada has already played for the Phantoms at the end of last season.

Berglund, selected by the Flyers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, appeared in all seven games for Sweden, registering three goals with seven assists for 10 points and a team-leading +10 rating. The centerman captained Sweden through the tournament and played a key role as the team went undefeated to win gold over Czechia.

Martone, who was the Flyers first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, captained Canada to a bronze medal over Finland while registering a team-leading six goals through seven games. This was his second World Junior Championship - last year the forward skated in three games and scored one goal and ultimately lost in the Quarterfinal. Martone is currently leading Michigan State in goals (11) and points (20) in his freshman season.

Luchanko, drafted in the first round (12th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, also played in all seven games for Canada, recording one assist. This was his second World Junior Championship appearance. Luchanko currently plays for the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and appeared in four games with the Flyers earlier this season and in 16 combined regular-season and playoff games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last year.

Ruohonen, a 2024 fourth-round pick (107th overall), served as one of Finland's alternate captains. The Helsinki native helped Finland capture silver at the 2025 World Junior Championship and helped the team reach the semifinals again in 2026 scoring three goals with six assists for nine points in seven games. He is a freshman at Harvard University where he has scored one goal with four assists in 11 games.

Westergård, the Flyers' fifth-round pick (132nd overall) in 2025,m appeared in the tournament at just 18 years old. He scored one goal with three assists while playing in all seven games for Finland. He has split the season playing with Froluna HC of the Sweden Hockey League and Vastra Frolunda Jr.

Vansaghi, Philadelphia's second-round pick (48th overall) in 2025, played in three games with Team USA. The St. Louis, Missouri native is now in his second collegiate season with Michigan State University where he has notched a goal and five assists through 16 games.







