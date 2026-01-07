Shai Buium Assigned to Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Shai Buium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned defenseman Shai Buium to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Buium, the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, returns to Grand Rapids for his sophomore season after rehabbing an upper-body injury suffered during the NHL preseason. In 2024-25, Buium totaled 25 points (2-23-25), 22 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating in 67 regular-season games with the Griffins, adding three appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Last season, the 22-year-old ranked among the AHL's rookie defensemen leaders in points (11th), assists (6th), power-play goals (2, T6th) and power-play assists (9, T6th). Also in 2024-25, he placed among the team's defensemen leaders in points (2nd), assists (2nd), goals (T4th) and plus-minus rating (T3rd).

Prior to turning pro, Buium spent three seasons at the University of Denver and collected two NCAA championships (2024, 2022). He was also named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 and the NCHC Second All-Star Team in 2023-24, in addition to winning consecutive conference regular-season titles (2021-23) and the tournament championship in 2023-24. As a Pioneer from 2021-24, the San Diego, California, native registered 75 points (14-61-75), 44 penalty minutes and a plus-61 rating in 120 games.

