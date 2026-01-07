San Diego Gulls Recall Vyacheslav Buteyets and Coulson Pitre from Tulsa
Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled G Vyacheslav Buteyets and forward Coulson Pitre from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), has combined for a 8-9-0 record in 17 appearances this season with San Diego and Tulsa. He is 1-2-0 with the Gulls this season with a 3.72 goals-against average (GAA) and .878 save percentage (SV%). He won his first career AHL game Nov. 26, 2025 at Tucson while stopping 39-of-42 shots. He made his NHL debut for Anaheim Dec. 3 vs. Utah, stopping 10 shots in relief.
The 6-4, 220-pound goaltender is 7-7-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .913 SV% in 15 games with Tulsa this season. Buteyets appeared in 36 games for the Oilers during the 2024-25 campaign, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .905 SV%. His four shutouts were tied for fourth among ECHL leaders. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, Buteyets tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%.
The Chelyabinsk, Russia native made his KHL debut in 2023-24 with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia's top division. Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets also posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .923 SV% in 81 career games with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia's second division, from 2021-24.
Pitre, 21 (12/13/2004), has collected 5-16=21 points in 23 games for Tulsa this season, which ranks tied for the team lead while his 16 assists pace all Tulsa skaters. From Nov. 28-Dec. 5, Pitre logged a four-game point streak where he registered 0-8=8 points, including two three-assist performances. He tallied 3-13=16 points in 61 games for the Gulls in 2024-25.
The Newmarket, Ontario native registered 75-84=159 points with a +22 rating in 166 career OHL games with Flint from 2021-24. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 after collecting 23-21=44 points with a +11 rating in 52 games with the Firebirds. He also scored 9-6=15 points with a +9 rating in 24 OHL Playoff contests.
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- AHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement - AHL
- Shai Buium Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Megna Named Playing Captain at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Patrick Brown Selected as Playing Captain for AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Providence's Patrick Brown, Colorado's Jayson Megna Named 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Playing Captains - AHL
- Senators Announce Surprise "Winning Sunday" on January 11 - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyacheslav Buteyets and Coulson Pitre from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Ads Reveal Special Outdoor Game Jerseys - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Ontario Reign - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Recall Forward Brett Leason from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Firebirds' Oscar Fisker Mølgaard Named to Team Denmark for 2026 Olympic Winter Games - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Samanski Named to German Olympic Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fell 5-3 to the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Win Fourth Straight, 5-3 in Abbotsford - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.