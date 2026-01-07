Megna Named Playing Captain at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Providence Bruins forward Patrick Brown and Colorado Eagles forward Jayson Megna have been selected as the playing captains for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.

Captains for the American Hockey League All-Star teams are selected by the league president each year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service.

A 12th-year pro from Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Brown has played in 531 games in the AHL, recording 103 goals and 163 assists for 266 points. Now in his second year as captain of the Bruins, Brown also wore the "C" for three seasons with the Charlotte Checkers - captaining the club to the 2019 Calder Cup championship - and was named the first captain of the Henderson Silver Knights in 2020-21 after serving as an alternate with the Chicago Wolves in 2019-20.

Currently fourth in the AHL in scoring with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 30 games for Providence, Brown has also collected 10 goals and 16 assists in 164 career National Hockey League contests with Carolina, Vegas, Philadelphia, Ottawa and Boston. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

Megna is in his sixth season with the Eagles (2019-23, 2024-) and his 14th professional campaign overall, having tallied 175 goals and 208 assists for 383 points in 579 career AHL games with Colorado, Providence, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has served as the Eagles' captain for four seasons, and has scored a team-high 16 goals to go along with nine assists in 30 contests so far this season.

Megna has also played 204 games in the NHL with Boston, Anaheim, Colorado, Vancouver, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh, registering 12 goals and 21 assists. He will be making his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11 and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.







