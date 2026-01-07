Capitals Recall Forward Brett Leason from Bears

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Brett Leason from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Leason, 26, has appeared in 20 games with the Bears this season, scoring 14 points (6g, 8a). He has posted three multi-point games and ranks fourth on the team in goals despite not debuting this season until Nov. 14.

The 6'5", 220-pound forward spent the previous three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, registering 48 points (22g, 26a) in 184 games. During the 2023-24 season, Leason recorded a career-high 22 points (11g, 11a) in 68 contests. Leason, who was claimed off waivers from Washington on Oct. 10, 2022, ranked fifth among Ducks forwards in shorthanded ice time (257:15) and sixth in hits (179) over his three seasons with the team.

The Calgary, Alberta native recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 36 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Leason made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and finished the season ranked third among Capitals rookies in games played. Leason also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on May 5, 2022 in Game 2 of the First Round at Florida.

In 220 career NHL games with Anaheim and Washington, Leason has recorded 54 points (25g, 29a). Leason was drafted by the Capitals in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Country Night and Pepsi Cowboy Hat Night, featuring a Bears cowboy hat giveaway for the first 6,000 fans in attendance.







