Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are on a season-high four-game winning streak as they look for the sweep of the Abbotsford Canucks tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Quinn Hutson and Seth Griffith each had three points and the Condors beat the Canucks 5-3 a night ago. Matt Tomkins earned his 10th win of the season between the pipes, stopping 36 of 39 shots.

BUSY BUSY

January is the Condors busiest month of the season with the team playing 14 games, evenly split with seven on the road and seven at home. Bakersfield will have three flight trips in the month to Abbotsford, San Jose, and Calgary.

OFF TO MILAN

Condors center Josh Samanski was named to the German Olympic Team earlier today with the Games to be held in Milan, Italy in February. Samanski, 23, has 25 points (5g-20a) in 32 games with the Condors this season.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS

Hutson set a new Condors rookie goal scoring record with his 20th and 21st of the season last night. He has eight goals on a current five-game scoring streak.

LEAGUE LEADERS

In addition to Hutson, Griffith has moved into the top-10 among league scorers as he is tied for sixth with 33 points (10g-23a) on the year. Hutson is tied for third and is tied for the league lead with 21 goals.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors have collected points in six consecutive road games and carry a 5-0-1 streak into tonight.

MAKING THE MOST OF THE OPPORTUNITY

Connor Ungar stopped 33 of 34 on Saturday for his third consecutive win to begin his AHL career. He owns a 1.95 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage and is expected to start tonight.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors have the second best offense in the AHL, averaging 3.63 goals per contest. Last night was the 11th time this season the team has scored five or more goals. In their last six road games, the Condors have scored at least four goals.

WELCOME BACK CAM

Cam Dineen returned to the Condors lineup last night and had two assists. He has nine points (2g-7a) in 16 games this season. It was just his third game played since November 14.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play is fourth in the league at 25.7% after going 1/2 last night.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 16-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

CATCHING THE CANUCKS

Abbotsford played a man short and with just 10 forwards last night. Chase Wouters scored twice as the Canucks fired 39 shots.

UP NEXT

The Condors road trip wraps up in San Jose on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Bakersfield is next on Dignity Health Home Ice on Sunday, January 11 at 4 p.m. for a Family Fun Day.

CONDORS @ CANUCKS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Rogers Forum, Abbotsford, British Columbia, CAN

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

