Firebirds' Oscar Fisker Mølgaard Named to Team Denmark for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Oscar Fisker Mølgaard has been named to Team Denmark's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games taking place this February in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Mølgaard, 20, recorded 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 28 games for Coachella Valley this season. The Hjørring, Denmark native previously represented his country during the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships and World Junior Championship.

After being drafted in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken, Mølgaard made his National Hockey League debut earlier this season - picking up an assist in three games played with the Kraken.

"Oscar's selection to Team Denmark is a well-earned opportunity," said Troy Bodie, General Manager of the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "He has consistently represented his country at the international level, and this selection reflects both his previous experience with Denmark's national teams and the work he continues to put in every day with our organization. We're proud to see him earn the chance to compete on the Olympic stage."

Prior to joining the Firebirds, Mølgaard played in 129 games in the Swedish Hockey League for HV71.

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will be the first Olympics to feature NHL players since 2014, will begin on February 11th and will conclude with the gold medal game on February 22nd.







