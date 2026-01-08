Monsters Complete Comeback to Knock Marlies 5-4 in Shootout

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies (18-14-1-2) 5-4 in a shootout on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-11-4-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto started the game with two quick goals from Benoit-Olivier Groulx at 1:18 and Ryan Tverberg at 2:01 for an early 2-0 Marlies lead. Cleveland's Justin Pearson scored at 6:55 while shorthanded to make it 2-1 after the first period. The Monsters tied the game 2-2 at 4:03 of the second frame with a goal from James Malatesta as Corson Ceulemans and Luca Del Bel Belluz picked up helpers on the play. Toronto got it back at 18:45 as Travis Boyd added a tally to put the Marlies up 3-2 through 40 minutes. Roman Ahcan locked the game 3-3 just 0:33 into the final stanza with Luca Pinelli on the assist, followed by Owen Sillinger pulling Cleveland ahead 4-3 at 10:15 of the period off feeds from Pinelli and Will Butcher. Toronto's Michael Pezzetta added a marker at 13:42 as regulation ended tied 4-4. After a scoreless overtime period, Hunter McKown scored the only shootout goal to give Cleveland the 5-4 victory.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 28 saves for the win while Toronto's Artur Akhtyamov made 29 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will continue the road trip and take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday, January 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Giant Center. Follow the game with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 2 0 1 5

TOR 2 1 1 0 0 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/1 2/2 11 min / 4 inf

TOR 32 0/2 0/1 9 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 28 4 12-7-5

TOR Akhtyamov OTL 29 4 12-6-1

Cleveland Record: 16-11-4-1, 5th North Division

Toronto Record: 18-14-1-2, 3rd North Division







American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.