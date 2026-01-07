Canucks Fell 5-3 to the Bakersfield Condors

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks returned to Rogers Arena for the first time in 2026, welcoming the Bakersfield Condors for their first matchup of the season.

Nikita Tolopilo got the start in goal for Abbotsford, backstopping a very different-looking Canucks lineup. The only change on the blue line saw Nikolai Kynzhov slot in for Sawyer Mynio. Up front, the Canucks were forced to dress just 11 forwards, as multiple players were unavailable for the contest.

The Condors wasted no time opening the scoring, striking just 41 seconds into the game. Quinn Hutson notched his 20th goal of the season to give Bakersfield the early lead. Abbotsford pushed back, generating several quality chances and even ringing shots off the post, but it was Bakersfield who struck again. Hutson blasted a one-timer from the slot to give the Condors a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Looking to respond, the Canucks continued to outshoot the Condors in the middle frame, and their persistence finally paid off late in the period. Captain Chase Wouters carried the puck into the Bakersfield zone and squeaked it through the legs of Matt Tomkins to get Abbotsford on the board. A late penalty proved costly, however, as Damian Carfagna converted on the power play, restoring the Condors' two-goal lead and sending Bakersfield into the third up 3-1.

Bakersfield made it even tougher for the Canucks to mount a comeback early in the final frame. Seth Griffith scored his first of the night just five and a half minutes in to extend the lead to 4-1. Abbotsford responded on the power play shortly after, as Wouters tipped Kirill Kudryavtsev's point shot past Tomkins to cut the deficit to two. The momentum was short-lived, though, as Griffith struck again just 10 seconds later to make it 5-2.

The Canucks continued to battle, earning another late power play where Cooper Walker pounced on a loose puck in front to make it a 5-3 game. Despite the push, time ran out on Abbotsford's comeback attempt, and they ultimately fell 5-3 to the Condors.

The two teams will rematch tomorrow night at Rogers Arena for Hockey Talks Night.







American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.