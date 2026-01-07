Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Ontario Reign

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild (10-21-1-1; 22 pts.) at Ontario Reign (20-10-1-1; 42 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Ontario Reign face off at Toyota Arena on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 7-8-1-1 (4-3-1-0 at Iowa, 3-5-0-1 at Ontario)

Last Time: Ontario shut Iowa out by a 3-0 score at Toyota Arena on Sunday evening... Erik Portillo stopped 19-of-19 shots for the Reign... Riley Mercer turned aside 26-of-29 shots for the Wild... Martin Chromiak scored twice for Ontario

2024-25: Iowa finished 2-2-0-0 against Ontario during the last season series... Graeme Clarke (2-2=4), Michael Milne (2-2=4), and Liam Öhgren (0-4=4) paced the Wild offensively... Samuel Hlavaj went 2-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a 0.941 SV%... Glenn Gawdin (5-2=7) paced the Reign in goals and points... Martin Chromiak and Charles Hudon each registered four assists

TEAM NOTES

STREAK SNAPPED: Iowa's loss to Ontario on Sunday snapped a season-long four-game point streak (3-0-1)... The last time the Wild picked up points in four games in a row came from Apr. 1-6, 2025 (4-0-0)... Iowa's last five-game point streak came during the 2023-24 season (Mar. 17-29, 2024, 4-0-1)

LIMITED SCORING: Iowa and opponents have combined for just 17 goals over the last five games (3.4 goals per game)... The Wild have played 15 consecutive games in which eight goals or fewer were scored... Iowa has scored two goals or fewer in six of the last seven contests

PERIOD STATS: Iowa went six consecutive regulation periods without outshooting an opponent prior to Sunday's third period... The Wild have scored one goal over the last five second periods

OLYMPIC REPRESENTATION

Defenseman David Špaček was named to the 2026 Czech Olympic roster on Tuesday

Špaček, 22 (2/18/23), owns 16 points (2-14=16), 55 shots and 10 PIM in 32 games with Iowa this season

Spacek leads the team in assists and ranks second in points

Špaček represented Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and 2024 IIHF World Championship, where Czechia secured gold

He also helped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Tournament, recording eight points (3-5=8), 11 shots and a plus-7 rating in seven games

Spacek's father, Jaroslav, skated in three Olympics, winning gold in 1998 and bronze in 2006

Seven different Iowa Wild alumni have been selected to represent their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Matt Boldy (United States), Louis Boudon (France), Joel Eriksson Ek (Sweden), Erik Haula (Finland) Darcy Kuemper (Canada), Nico Sturm (Germany) and Jesper Wallstedt (Sweden) will each represent their respective country

LEAGUE RANKINGS

Iowa ranks 24th in the AHL in shots/game this season (26.7)

Ontario ranks 28th in shots/game (25.81)

The Wild are 12th in the AHL in shots allowed/game (27.94)

The Reign rank fifth in the AHL in shots allowed/game (25.84)

